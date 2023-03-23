Outlander season 7 premiere date, split season confirmed

For everyone out there excited to see Outlander season 7 on Starz, we finally have a premiere date! Also, there is positive news to share that goes beyond just that.

So where do we start now? Well, we should note at the moment that the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series is back on Friday, June 16, which is technically a week or two earlier than we anticipated seeing it. When we saw the word “summer” out there, we took that literally to mean that we would see the show back in either late June or July. We’re thrilled to get this news already, as that makes the rest of the Droughtlander a little bit easier.

Now, we do have to share some of the bad news that does go along with this at the moment … though it’s felt like we were inevitably heading in this direction for a good while. Starz also confirmed that the season is going to be split into parts, with the second half coming in 2024. It’s bad news just because we all want more of the show ASAP, but the silver lining here is that this will help to ensure there isn’t a long hiatus between where things stand now and also when we could eventually see the eighth and final season.

Remember that in addition to the remaining two seasons of the flagship show, we do also have the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood that is coming down the road. Of course, we have super-high hopes that come with that show, as well. How can we not? We’re talking here about an origin story for Jamie’s parents! It’s too early to project anything with it right now, but we know that it’s out there.

In general, expect romance, action, and so much more on the upcoming season — everything you’ve come to love for so long.

