Outlander season 7: Are more spin-offs still possible?

While we recognize that Outlander season 8 is going to be the final season at Starz, the future is still rather bright for the franchise. After all, consider the evidence!

The first thing that we have to report at this point is something that many out there already know: We are getting a prequel eventually in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Beyond that … let’s just say for now that some other things are still possible.

We should note at the moment that Starz has not confirmed anything when it comes to further spin-offs in the franchise, but remember this: We are entering an era where franchises are becoming increasingly important. Take, for example, what is transpiring over at Showtime as it falls under the Paramount+ umbrella more and more. We have heard increasingly of them developing more spin-offs for Billions, and there is also a Dexter prequel series currently in the works. Starz, meanwhile, already has three Power spin-offs and there has been talk about developing several for another of their hits in BMF. For Outlander, it is inevitable that more could be considered in due time.

Now, of course, the question is what they could be. Regardless of whatever you’ve heard about their sentiment towards a Lord John series at this point, remember that perspectives can always change. Also, there’s a lot of other source material out there from Diana Gabaldon that could be adapted, and we do think that as we get closer to the eventual end of the main series, other ideas and concepts could be considered — provided that the financial incentives are still there.

The only thing that could be slowing down development of further ideas right now is the splitting up that is going on involving Starz and Lionsgate. That could be a hindrance at present, but the more things get wrapped up there, the more chatter we expect.

As for Outlander season 7, prepare to see the show return at some point in the summer. Let us hope for a little more news on that in the near future!

