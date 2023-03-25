Reacher season 2 trailer: When could we see it?

Is there already a good bit of enthusiasm out there for a Reacher season 2 over on Prime Video? We tend to think there is an easy answer to that: Absolutely. How can there not be?

For those who are not aware already, we are happy to say that production on the second season has already wrapped up — because of this, we’re now in a spot where we are sitting around and waiting to check off a few different things. There is a lot of work still to be done in post-production, scenes have to be scored, and then we have to get some sort of premiere date announcement. All of these things are sure to happen before we can get any sort of formal trailer reveal at all.

If what we’ve seen in the past from Prime Video is any indication, our feeling at present is that by the time we will get around to a month or so before the premiere, a full season 2 trailer is going to crop up online. Not only that, but there’s almost sure to be a lot of action in it from start to finish. We know that Alan Ritchson proved to be a more than capable version of the title character, and we certainly tend to think that will be the case all over again here. A trailer should also present what the main arc is for the story to come, and also potentially a few of the themes.

Now, when could we actually see the show premiere? Our hope is later this summer or in the early fall. If that does happen, it does open the door for us to see some sort of trailer reveal within the next several months. The earlier we get it, the more we can build up anticipation … not that the show needs a lot more after such a long hiatus.

