Reacher season 2 premiere date: A sure thing for 2023?

As we all await the arrival of Reacher season 2 at Prime Video, let’s go ahead and ask the following, all-important question. Are we absolutely going to see the series back over the course of this year?

On paper, this feels like the sort of thing you would look at and say immediately “go figure,” but the reality here is a tad more complicated. Why? Well, this is a streaming service that has been known to release shows far later than a lot of people would want or expect, and this could prove to be the case here, as well. Remember that Jack Ryan and Carnival Row are two great examples of series that had super long layoffs, and they taught us that almost nothing is guaranteed when it comes to shows meeting premiere date expectations.

With this being said, we do think there is a reasonably good chance that you will see Reacher back not only this year, but as early as the summer or early fall. We do think there’s going to be a hole in the release schedule for it and given the rumors of a possible season 3 renewal, there is no reason for them to wait too long on getting this out there.

The only thing that we would say, at least for the time being, is that the streamer is going to be careful when it comes to not pairing this show up too closely with Jack Ryan. There may be a fear in here these shows are a little too similar and each one of them deserves their own platform for publicity. Our dream scenario here is that the Alan Ritchson show comes out circa July or August, and then John Krasinski is able to arrive in November or December.

At the end of the day, though, the ball is in the court of some executives — we’ll just have to wait and see precisely what they decide to do.

When do you think we are going to eventually see Reacher season 2 premiere at Prime Video?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

