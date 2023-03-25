SWAT season 7 renewal: Show EP on hopeful return

What’s going to be happening when it comes to a SWAT season 7 over at CBS? Of course, we are optimistic about the future here. However, nothing is confirmed at present, and a final decision may still be weeks ahead.

So what is steering the renewal ship at the moment for the Shemar Moore drama? According to a new report from Deadline, it is the absolutely not-fun conversation topic known as economics that is unfortunately steering the ship. While the ratings do remain strong for the show, series get progressively more expensive as they go along; also, CBS does not have full ownership here, which means longer negotiations need to happen between the network and studio Sony over license fees.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, we can at least tell you (per executive producer Shawn Ryan) that there are some reasons to be hopeful:

From a ratings perspective, it’s a no brainer to pick it up. I think I just saw that we’re like the third highest rated show on CBS in the demo, the ratings have gone up. We live in this weird age now where economic conversations take place and take precedence over what viewers really want to watch on their screens because the show is a big hit for CBS, and hopefully Sony and CBS work out the details to bring it back because I know the fans want to.

I know that it’s been a great anchor for CBS on Friday nights, it helped launch Fire Country, which has done very well as well. The whole night’s working for CBS and in the past, we’d already been picked up. But now there [are] economic concerns that have to be negotiated and we hope they get negotiated and the show can return.

Given the ratings being what they are, we are reasonably confident that a deal will eventually be worked out, even if that does mean having to wait a little while for everyone to sign on the metaphorical dotted line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

