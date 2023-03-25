Chicago Fire season 12: Is it renewed? New progress report

Do we have an official Chicago Fire season 12 renewal at NBC? If nothing else, it does feel like we are inching towards big news. Unfortunately, nothing is still official for the time being.

Here is what we can at least tell you for the time being. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, there are some talks underway right now about bringing back not just Chicago Fire, but the entire One Chicago franchise. Much as so many of us would have predicted, this is likely going to be another multi-season order similar to what we have seen in the past. Even with regular cast turnover these shows do all continue to be well-rated, and budget-wise they are produced in a way that still is financially viable. Sometimes, that can be tough for series that are on the air a long period of time.

Now, when we think about the future of Chicago Fire, we mostly just have to wonder what can be done to continue to keep the show fresh, just as is the case for all of the different series in the franchise. Our feeling is that it always has to start with the characters and finding ways to introduce new challenges into their lives. Slow evolution is often the key. Take a look at someone like Cruz, for example, who has gone through so much since his first appearance.

So while we think that a season 12 renewal is at this point inevitable, there are still some larger questions. Take, for starters, when we’ll see more episodes actually premiere. While typically we would say without question that the franchise is going to back in the fall, there are still questions about what’s going to happen in the event of a writer’s strike in May. That could push back some premieres, and we will have to prepare for some of that over time.

