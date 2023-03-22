Chicago Fire season 11 episode 17 spoilers: Will Cindy recover?

Based on what we are hearing at this point when it comes to Chicago Fire season 11 episode 17, we can assume one thing: NBC wants us to be a sniveling mess. After all, this episode titled “The First Symptom” is going to have a huge storyline for Herrmann and Cindy, who we have already been concerned about for a really long time.

Are we hoping that the two are going to eventually get better? Absolutely, but we’ve also been around long enough to know that there are no guarantees.

For now, all we can really do is share the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 17 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

03/29/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mouch builds a classic firetruck model for the Deputy District Chief, but quickly needs some assistance from Gallo and Ritter. Brett and Violet encounter multiple victims with a strange set of symptoms. The results of Cindy’s chemotherapy loom over the Herrmann family.

While there isn’t anything mentioned about him in this synopsis, we have to imagine that this will be another episode without Kelly Severide. Of course, Taylor Kinney’s personal journey is more important than a TV show, and we hope that he is managing whatever he needs to so that he can eventually come back. At some point this season, we are going to have a chance to see Jesse Spencer back as Matt Casey and of course, there’s a lot to be excited about with that.

In general, though, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we’re building up to some great stuff at the end of this season … and that Cindy doesn’t die. We really don’t want to be a sniveling mess at the end of the road here.

