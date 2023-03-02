Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire? Where is Kelly Severide?

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire at some point this season? If you worried about the future of Kelly Severide, we understand. We are moving into a period of time where the long-running series regular is not going to be a part of the show, and we are left to wonder just how long that could last.

Well, we wish that there was more information that we could hand you in some sort of official capacity. Here is what we can say for the time being. Kinney, who has been a part of the show from the very first season, is in the midst of a leave of absence for personal reasons. We won’t speculate about anything beyond that out of respect for his privacy, though we will send him our absolute best and hope that he can be back before too long. This is a guy who has worked tirelessly over the years to make this show great, and that even includes at times working within some rather difficult conditions. (Think in terms of really long days or harsh Chicago weather.)

The timing of Kinney’s exit made it so that some stories had to be altered last-minute to accommodate for his exit, but there is nothing out there that suggests this will be permanent.

While the circumstances here may be a little bit unique, this is hardly the first time that Chicago Fire will be without a major character for a certain period of time. Just last year, for example, we went a little while without seeing either Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd) or Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett). There is an infrastructure here that makes it that the show can handle this.

Nonetheless, we’re going to miss having Severide around, and we hope that there will be some great stories for the character and for Kinney when he returns.

