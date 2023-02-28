Chicago Fire season 11: When does Taylor Kinney absence begin?

We have known for a little while that Taylor Kinney would be absent for a certain section of Chicago Fire season 11. Now, we’ve got more information that suggests that his final episode, at least for now, has already aired.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, this past episode is the final one that will feature Kelly Severide as the actor takes a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. There is no specific return date for the actor as of yet.

We were worried to some extent about the actor’s status when we saw the synopsis for Wednesday’s episode, titled “Damage Control.” What lies ahead here? Take a look:

03/01/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd, Seager and Carver investigate a fire at the city stables. Kylie clashes with some of the firefighters over changes due to budget cuts. Herrmann struggles to keep it together as Cindy’s condition worsens. TV-14

A good 99% of the time, we’re going to be seeing Severide take part in a storyline that involves Seager. He is the top firefighter investigator of the bunch! With that in mind, something has been a little bit amiss here for a good while.

Hopefully, we do see Kinney back at some point this season, but as we’ve said from the very beginning, the most important thing right now is that he takes whatever time he needs in order to take care of his personal life. He has given a lot to this show over the years and remember just how exhausting a process working on a program like this can be. You are working extremely long hours a good nine months of the year and with a story like Chicago Fire, it also often means you are out in the middle of the elements, dealing with some less-than-favorable conditions every single step of the way.

What do you want to see from Taylor Kinney when he does return to Chicago Fire?

