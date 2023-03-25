Grey’s Anatomy season 20 renewal official; new showrunner named

While it may not be much of a surprise at the moment, there is going to be a Grey’s Anatomy season 20 at ABC down the road.

This afternoon, the network officially announced the renewal, which could be the first full one without Ellen Pompeo as a series regular. (We say could because technically, her status moving past this season remains unclear.) According to a report from TVLine, there will be one big change behind the scenes as Meg Marinis is stepping in as showrunner following the departure of Krista Vernoff. Marinis is hardly a newcomer to this world, as she has worked on Grey’s Anatomy in some shape or form ever since the third season. Most recently her work has been as executive producer, so she has had a chance to learn and understand what it means to have so much responsibility behind the scenes.

What does this renewal mean for Station 19? We should of course note that nothing is currently official, but it is hard to imagine that the series is going to be canceled. These two shows draw similar live ratings at this point, and that is without even considering all the crossover potential that is here.

So when could another season of the show conceivably air? We honestly don’t think that we will be stuck waiting long for it, all things considered. If we had to wager a guess here, the most likely scenario is that we see it back in the fall, with filming starting up over the summer. We’ve seen a pretty steady routine when it comes to ABC over the years, so why shake things up now?

As for whether or not season 20 ends up being the final one, we’ll have to wait and see what the powers-that-be decide. Nothing is confirmed at present.

