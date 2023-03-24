Succession season 4 premiere spoilers: The story for Tom & Greg

There are few duos in the world of Succession as compelling or as chaotic as Tom and Greg, and rest assured of this: There is so much more coming up featuring the two! There is certainly potential for the drama to escalate moving forward, and we are both excited and nervous for what that could mean.

Ultimately, what we know is this: The two have more power than ever at the Waystar Royco world, especially with Shiv, Kendall, and Roman all out of the picture for the time being.

So what does one of the show’s stars have to say about the two at the moment? Let’s just turn this over to Nicholas Braun, who teased the following to Entertainment Weekly:

“We find Greg and Tom together, on the side of Logan … They are clearly aligned with him. The kids are not. So I feel like man number three on that side, even though that’s probably not true. But I do feel Tom is the most important member of that side. Greg and Tom are feeling confident, more than ever I think. Greg’s following Tom’s lead. I think those two guys are letting it rip, being disgusting together, hitting the town.”

The one thing that we do feel confident in saying when it comes to Tom and Greg is that they could easily be their own worst enemy. They’re confident and/or arrogant enough to believe that they will be capable of anything now, and that could leave them susceptible to attacks. Shiv’s reaction to all of this will perhaps be the most interesting, given that she does not always wear her heart on her sleeve. There is an element of personal betrayal here with her husband, but then there’s all the professional stuff to take into consideration.

In the end, this is all going to be a mess — a big, glorious mess we cannot help but be excited to watch.

What do you want to see happen for Tom and Greg during the Succession season 4 premiere?

What do you want to see happen for Tom and Greg during the Succession season 4 premiere?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

