Succession season 4 episode 1 spoilers: ‘The Munsters’ details

Succession season 4 episode 1 is coming to HBO this Sunday; why wait to get more information all about it?

There are certainly a handful of things that make this episode intriguing from the get-go, but we have to start with the title in “The Munsters.” Why is the first episode of this final season named after an iconic, old-school sitcom? It’s not an easy thing to figure out now, other than just the notion that it’s a comment that is thrown-out there by someone. Maybe Logan? It feels like it’s too dated a reference for any of his children.

As previously reported, the episode is slated to run over an hour; you can see the full Succession season 4 episode 1 synopsis below if you are interested in some other details:

As Kendall, Shiv, and Roman hone their pitch for potential investors in LA, a call from Tom shifts the siblings’ focus towards one of their dad’s long-coveted companies. Back in NY, Greg’s uninvited plus-one raises questions at Logan’s birthday party, Connor considers throwing a gargantuan sum at his campaign, and Tom seeks assurances from Logan.

The first thing we’ll say about the Shiv / Kendall / Roman story is that it’s really hard to believe that any potential investor will take the three seriously. What’s the pitch that they can actually bring to the table here? It doesn’t feel like they have one! Meanwhile, Logan having a birthday party is almost guaranteed to be absurd, and it is going to be hard for him to top what we saw from Kendall not that long ago.

Connor pouring a ton of money into his campaign, meanwhile, seems destined to fail and honestly, we couldn’t be more thrilled with the prospect of it. He remains the show’s most fundamentally absurd character and it is really hard to fathom how this story is going to be wrapped up.

Tom being insecure? Well, he’s not getting a lot of love from his wife and we know that Logan is not always the easiest person to work with. He made his bed at the end of last season and whether it be in the premiere or beyond, he’s going to have to lie in it.

Where do you think the story is going to go as we move into Succession season 4 episode 1 over on HBO?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay here for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

