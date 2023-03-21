Succession season 4 spin-off: Does any character make sense?

As we prepare for the Succession season 4 premiere on HBO this weekend, obviously there is more weight and anticipation behind it than ever before. This is the final season and by virtue of that, excitement is inevitably on another level.

Of course, there’s also going to be interest in a spin-off, which feels inevitable at any point that you decide to end a show so early on in the process. The question, at least in this case, is what character would make the most sense for it … or is there one?

Well, according to creator Jesse Armstrong, this is not something that he is looking to rush into within the relatively near future. Just look at what he had to say when asked if there was a character worthy of a separate show to Deadline:

“I think it would be a fun parlor game that I would do with my pals, but I wouldn’t say it publicly, as it might get misconstrued. I’d write for all of them, but I don’t think any of them are ripe for an actual TV spinoff.”

Of course, we’ve also heard Armstrong say in the past that he wouldn’t rule anything out forever. We don’t think this is something that is on his mind right now. Also, we know that in general, HBO as a network is not one to rush this sort of thing. They aren’t doing what Showtime is right now, which is hitting franchises hard in an effort to replicate what’s been going down when it comes to the world of Yellowstone.

What do you think — is there a Succession season 4 spin-off that makes the most sense?

Or, is it better off just letting the show be what it currently is?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

