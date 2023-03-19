Succession season 4 premiere run time: What to expect

Can you believe that the Succession season 4 premiere date is just one week away? We’re thrilled to be able to dive back into this world, and there is so much to either prepare for or be nervous about.

Let’s just remind everyone here from the start that this is the final season, and that makes every one of the ten remaining episodes all the more important. Every single story is probably going to have some super-important reveals, and could be emotional for several members of the Roy family all at once.

So what else can we say about this episode right now? According to the official HBO schedule, the title for this installment is “The Munsters,” which is a curious reference to one of the most bizarre sitcoms of the past several decades. It’s also kind of funny given that one of the most popular shows out there right now is a reboot-of-sorts of The Addams Family in Wednesday.

Unfortunately, there is no official synopsis out there for this episode as of yet, but the run time looks to be an hour and give minutes — though it’s probably a few minutes less when you factor in the credits.

As for what we think will be coming up here, just think about what we last saw on Succession not that long in the past! Logan Roy has effectively kicked Shiv, Kendall, and Roman out of the Waystar Royco empire. These three now face a pretty pivotal decision — they have to figure out if they want to keep fighting for the company, or go in a different direct.

Do you know the phrase “follow the money”? Well, that’s what we tend to think they are going to do.

