Succession season 4: Brian Cox on show’s surprising end

Earlier this year, the news officially came out that Succession season 4 is going to be the final one, and there is certainly a stunning quality about that. Who thought that we would be saying goodbye to this world so soon?

It doesn’t take a lot of thought here in order to realize that if creator Jesse Armstrong wanted another season or two of the show, HBO would’ve handed that out without question. This is one of the most overwhelmingly popular dramas that they have and it is beloved by critics. However, it is clear that Armstrong never wanted this series to last to the point where it was overstaying its welcome, and that is something that he was absolutely cognizant of from the start.

In speaking in a new interview with Variety about the end of the show, here is what Brian Cox (a.k.a. Logan Roy) had to say about Jesse’s decision:

“He’s very disciplined in that way, and also he’s very British in that way … I’ll miss the cast, I’ll miss the atmosphere, I’ll miss the bonhomie … Logan, probably, I’ll miss a bit. But upward and onwards.”

Cox also in this interview reminds everyone further about his frustrations towards method acting, which his co-star Jeremy Strong frequently employs. Amidst all of the irritation Cox feels towards the practice, his praise for Strong’s performance has been somewhat lost … but it is absolutely there in the piece. These two just have a clash of differing styles and we’re not sure that they will ever be in the same place in regards to it.

In the end, what really matters is that Succession is an amazing show, and we do have a lot of hope that the next batch of episodes is going to deliver, and also give us the closure we so crave after so long a journey.

What do you think we are going to see throughout Succession season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

