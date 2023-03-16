Succession season 4 spoilers: Alexander Skarsgard’s new tease

As we prepare ourselves for the Succession season 4 premiere on HBO later this month, there are so many things to prepare for!

So what is one of the more intriguing things to us? That’s pretty simple: The opportunity to see more of Alexander Skarsgard as Lukas Matsson. The True Blood alum will be back as the Swedish tech CEO, who is in the process of acquiring Waystar Royco at the start of the season. There’s no guarantee that things are going to go according to plan, and we tend to think that he’ll be stuck at times dealing with Kendall, Roman, and Shiv — sure, the three have been currently shut out by their father Logan, but is that really going to be the case forever?

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Skarsgard made it clear that we’re going to see a good bit of his character coming up — also, he confirmed some of the much-rumored news that the show did do some filming in Norway this go-around:

“We shot up in the fjords, up in the mountains — it was spectacularly beautiful … It’s a company retreat, basically, an opportunity for relaxation but also hard negotiations about how to move forward. Obviously, my character’s Swedish, but it’s a neighboring country, and it was quite fun to get out of New York and shoot something on kind of Matsson’s turf.”

We know that season 4 is poised to be the final one on HBO and of course, there is a part of this that is a hard pill to swallow. However, at the same time we’re glad that we’ve had the journey that we have over the years and that creator Jesse Armstrong has no interest in overstaying his welcome. It is almost always better to leave an audience wanting so much more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

