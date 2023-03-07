Succession season 4: Nicholas Braun on final season news

As so many of you know at this point, Succession season 4 is going to be the final one on HBO — and yes, that is 100% a hard thing to imagine. We’ve been on this incredible journey with a lot of these characters for the past few years and, of course, it is hard to imagine saying goodbye. That’s especially the case since as of a few months ago, we thought that it would be going for a little while longer! Creator Jesse Armstrong ultimately was the one to reveal the news and clearly, he wants to end this on the right now.

While we’re certainly in our feelings about the inevitable conclusion, rest assured that many of the cast feel the same exact way. That includes Nicholas Braun, who you know from his role as Cousin Greg on the series.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while at the Independent Spirit Awards recently, here is some of what Braun had to say about saying goodbye to this show, and what he and the rest of the cast are feeling:

“That was kind of a big one … We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till Jesse says it. We’re all pretty bummed. I was [really sad] my last day.

“I finished [filming] a couple weeks ago, and it was really a tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It’s been the greatest working experience of my life. So saying goodbye to those people was really tough.”

Is this really going to be the end? Armstrong has left it open that he could do something more in this road down the world, but that’s far from confirmation of anything. (We’ll just let it be known that we’d watch Tom and Greg do just about anything, even if that opportunity never actually comes about.

Are you still sad over the news that Succession season 4 is the end of the road?

