Succession season 4 premiere: Is another preview coming?

We recognize that in just three weeks from today, the Succession season 4 premiere is going to arrive on HBO. Isn’t it easy to be stoked about that? Of course, the whole thing is made a tad more bittersweet by the fact that this is going to be the final season, but we’ve been well-aware for a good while now that all things come to an end. The only thing that we can do is our best to prepare mentally for it now.

Recently, we did have a chance to see a new trailer that offered some more glimpses into what could be coming for Logan, Kendall, and a lot of the other charcters. Is this going to be the last thing that we see on this subject for a good while? This is absolutely a good thing to dive a little more into now!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

It goes without saying, but it would 100% be great if we were to get at least one more preview for the new season that focuses a little bit more intimately on the first episode itself, given that not much is known about it as of yet. We haven’t even seen a synopsis! We tend to think it will be the immediately aftermath of Kendall, Shiv, and Roman being kicked to the curb, or at least what we want. Also, why not dive further into the new regime with Tom and Greg working a little bit more closely with Logan.

As great as all of this would be, we’d say to temper some expectations for it now. After all, HBO really doesn’t have all that much of an incentive to cut together a new promo for the season 4 premiere. People are already going to watch, and they do want to create a certain element of surprise. We’re sure there will eventually be more interviews, but we may have to wait for a little while to get some of those.

Related – What are the current expectations for a Succession spin-off?

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a full preview for the Succession season 4 premiere?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







