Succession season 4: Creator on possible spin-off down the road

In case you missed some of the big (and surprising) news on the subject, here it is again: Succession season 4 is likely to be the final season. That is a hard thing to digest and of course, with that you do have to wonder if this is really the end of the road at all.

Is there a chance that the producers could try to do something more down the road? We’ve already heard HBO cast some doubt on the idea, but also noted they would be up to creator Jesse Armstrong considering something more … and that is what we’re about to get more into here.

Speaking in a new interview with The New Yorker, here is some of what Armstrong had to say about concluding the show, but also keeping his options open moving forward:

I do think that this succession story that we were telling is complete. This is the muscular season to exhaust all our reserves of interest, and I think there’s some pain in all these characters that’s really strong. But the feeling that there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters—that’s also strong in me. I have caveated the end of the show, when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this. So that is another true feeling.

This quote does absolutely suggest that there is an openness to explore something else down the road, but we would obviously say that it doesn’t guarantee anything. We mostly just think it comes down to a worthwhile idea. Because the original show is so strong, we don’t really imagine the network moving forward with anything unless they think it’s as equally great an idea.

Do you think there could be any worthy Succession spin-off down the road?

