Why is Succession ending with season 4, so early in its run?

In this era of heavy franchises and frequent spin-offs, let’s just say that we are shocked by the latest news regarding Succession.

According to a new report from the New Yorker, we are going to be seeing the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series shutting down after the fourth season, which is so much earlier in its run than anyone would have predicted far in advance. While there were indications the end could be near, we were hoping for at least one more down the road.

So why end things at this point? We don’t want to become a gigantic cliché here, but let’s just say that creator Jesse Armstrong wanted to leave people wanting more. He indicated as much to the New Yorker and now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the ending looks like.

Just know this: The show is not ending because of performance, or because HBO wanted it to end. They would have been more than happy to get another year or two out of it! Yet, this is another reminder that this is a network that isn’t out to drag shows on forever. They are allowing Succession to end here knowing that they do have plenty of other hits that they can develop. This is also probably not the only one of their critically-acclaimed shows that could be wrapping up after a fairly short run. Euphoria has a third season coming, but we do question how many seasons there are going to be, given its presence. Meanwhile, there have been rumors about Barry ending before too long.

Remember now that Succession season 4 will start airing on Sunday, March 26. To think, the series finale could be here in just a matter of months.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

