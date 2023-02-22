Succession season 4: HBO not looking at potential spin-offs

With there being questions aplenty as to whether or not Succession season 4 will be the end of the road, it makes sense to look towards the future beyond this. Is there a chance at a spin-off or something else from the world of Waystar Royco?

We suppose that should start off here by noting that the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series would be an obvious subject of speculation and if this was another network, we’d probably get four different off-shoots over the next several years. However, HBO is not your ordinary network — they remain content and quality-focused more so than trying to milk every franchise for years and years on end. We say this even knowing that they have a Game of Thrones prequel currently on the air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Speaking to Variety, HBO boss Casey Bloys indicates that a spin-off for Succession is not something that is actively in the cards:

“I don’t think [we are looking at a spin-off]. always say ‘never say never.’ When we started talking about doing a ‘Thrones’ prequel that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, ‘This is crazy. What are you doing?’ That said, I think that there’s something about the universe that George created that lent itself to [spin-offs]. There’s a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles. It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in ‘Succession’ where you would go, ‘Let’s follow just this kid’ or whatever. It doesn’t seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said I want to do this, then I would follow Jesse’s lead.”

From what we’ve seen from Armstrong as a writer and creator, we have a hard time thinking that he’s actively going to be thinking about making more of this show after its eventual end — which could be season 4 or season 5. Hopefully, we’ll know before the fourth season airs on March 26.

Related – Filming for the fourth season has reportedly wrapped up already!

What are you most excited to see from Succession season 4, and do you think it is smart to not do any spin-offs here?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







