Succession season 4 filming reportedly wraps before premiere

We recognize that we are getting closer to Succession season 4 premiering on HBO next month; now, some more news suggests that a milestone has been checked off.

In a new post on Twitter, it was seemingly revealed that the Jeremy Strong series is done with production for the latest batch of episodes. This would make a certain degree of sense given that production started up in the early summer. We’re sure that there was a lot of super-dramatic and epic stuff that we had a chance to see over the course of time, and this leads us to precisely where things are right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

At the core of the next chapter is going to be a different sort of power struggle around Waystar Royco. We know that Logan Roy has shunned Kendall, Roman, and Shiv from his company, and those three are going to have to figure things out on their own. Are they really going to be able to figure things out? That remains to be seen, and things are going to be complicated … especially since Logan’s #2 at the moment is Shiv’s own husband Tom. Just like you would imagine, things are going to be messy … really messy. You should just go ahead and be prepared for anything/everything.

One of the only mysteries that remains right now, other than of course all of the specific beats in the story, is whether or not season 4 is going to be the final one for the show. We certainly think that there is demand for more from the outside looking in, but it’s important to remember that creator Jesse Armstrong probably is not going to keep this show around to the point where it grows stale. (Our big reason for hope right now is that HBO would’ve probably announced it by now if we are entering the last chapter … or at least so we hope.)

Check – Go ahead and watch the most-recent preview now for Succession season 4!

How excited are you to see Succession season 4 actually premiere on HBO next month?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







