Succession season 4 premiere date confirmed at HBO; new trailer

After months of waiting HBO has finally confirmed a Succession season 4 premiere date, and it is precisely what so many anticipated.

The hit Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series is officially coming to come back on Sunday, March 26 with new episodes; there are ten set for the new season, and we’ll see one roll out every week. We’d heard for a while that new episodes of the show would be coming this spring, and this ensures that the bulk of the story will be right in the sweet spot for Emmy campaign season.

If you haven’t seen the Succession season 4 logline, it at least sets the stage for what’s coming following Roman, Kendall, and Shiv’s exile at the end of season 3.

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

To go along with all of this, we’ve also seen a new teaser trailer! If you head over to the link here, you can see a very insecure Tom trying to figure out where he stands within Logan’s company now that he is seemingly his #2. He is worried about an impending split from Shiv, which makes sense for about a hundred different reasons.

Meanwhile, Roman, Kendall, and Shiv claim in here that they are ready to make their move, but insist along the way that this is not about getting back at their dad … though it’s really about getting back at their dad. They can try to disguise this in whatever way they want to make them feel better at the end of the day. They’re warned against making some moves, but will that really stop them?

