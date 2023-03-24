When Calls the Heart season 10: A big Nathan story ahead?

The return of When Calls the Heart season 10 is still over fourth months away, and that means we have to deal with the notion that we’ll be waiting a long time for some substantial information — even if it’s hard.

This may be especially hard for a lot of the Nathan fans who are out there, and we know that there are plenty of them. While Elizabeth and Lucas (pictured above) are going to receive plenty of air time coming up on the series, what can you expect for everyone else. Is Kevin McGarry going to have some time in the spotlight of his own? We tend to think so, and in several different ways.

When Elizabeth decided to be with Lucas, the first thing that entered our mind was that we wanted Nathan to eventually find happiness. He does deserve it, but we also recognize that a lot of these stories do move about at their own pace. We saw some movement on this front in season 9, but we’re also clearly set up now to where there are many different ways that the story could go. The writers intentionally took their time in order to ensure that there were a few different ways to allow him to progress, but we think that this season should be when we have a proper romance play out in earnest.

(Of course, we’ve established in the past that we love each and every Mei / Nathan scene, and we hope to see some of those moving forward.)

Also, can you give him some more action-packed scenes as a Mountie? There’s always been a good opportunity to give him material through his job that not a lot of other characters get — at least when you look at the current ensemble.

Now that we’ve laid all of this out…

We hope that producers are up for the challenge! (Well let’s just hope that they’ve already done this, given that filming is already done for the current batch of episodes.)

