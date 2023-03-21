When Calls the Heart season 11: What we know so far

We recognize that When Calls the Heart season 11 is still more than a year away from airing on Hallmark Channel. However, that won’t stop us from discussing it!

First and foremost, we should start off by noting this: Absolutely the Erin Krakow series is coming back for more! That news was first confirmed earlier this year, alongside the revelation that season 10 will be premiering on July 30. While we cannot speak to whether or not the entire cast will be back for more, we’ll be optimistic on that until we hear otherwise. Krakow is a sure thing, given that she is an executive producer on the series alongside being its star.

So what else can we speculate about? Everything from here on out gets a tad more theoretical, but there are reasons to believe that filming will kick off in July. This is around when we’ve seen it happen in the past, and a big reason for the early renewal may have been to get the scripts ready far in advance. There is a potential writers’ strike coming later this spring and if Hallmark waiting for months on a renewal, that could have played a role. If there are further industry strikes this summer (which is possible based on headlines we’ve seen), there could be some delays. We’ll dive more into that as news comes out.

For now, though, we would anticipate the timeline being fairly similar to season 11 to what it was with season 10, with the show wrapping production by the fall. We’d move forward with the assumption that this episodes will air in the summer of 2024, but that could be changed depending on what the schedule is in the new year. Having the episodes banked just allows for more flexibility.

Will season 11 be the final one?

There is no word on that right now, but we hope that there is more on the other side! We know that shows do progressively get more expensive as they go along, but for us personally, we want to get at least one more on the other side of it.

Related – Check out some more news on When Calls the Heart, including a poster for the new season

What are you already hoping for when it comes to a When Calls the Heart season 11 at Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







