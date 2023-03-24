Yellowjackets season 2 premiere: Does Lottie have powers?

There are, of course, a million different things to wonder about following the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on Showtime. For the sake of this piece, though, let’s specifically dive more into the character of Lottie. What exactly is she capable of? Also, does she have some sort of crazy, mystical powers?

We recognize that there are a lot of components to this idea that on the surface, may feel relatively silly. However, this is where we also remind you of the simple fact that this character does seem to have an ability to predict things. She is also extremely charismatic. She gets other people to believe in her, and that is a really hard thing for a lot of people to do. It is certainly not something that at this point, can be overlooked or ignored.

So what does the actress behind the part have to say about all of this for now? Well, speaking to Deadline, Simone Kessell (who plays the older version of the character) had the following to say:

I think Lottie does have healing powers in the sense that she’s been through so much and learned so much along her way. She’s completely reinvented herself as a spiritual healer, as a guru. There were days that I would be giving big speeches about trusting the authentic self and knowing who you are. And at the end of some of them, I would have extras come up and shake my hand or hold me or hug me. I’m gonna tell you this, I went with it. I would hug them back. And then at one point, our showrunner went, ‘well, Simone, if acting doesn’t work out, I think you could have your own cult.’ But we don’t go too hippy-dippy. These are speeches and, I guess sermons really, that she gives about how to work through past pain and trauma. Lottie’s had an abundance of that in her past, so she’s got something to draw on. She’s moved from the darkness into the light, so she’s all in. She really truly believes in her teachings.

Of course, here is what we personally have to say about all of this: Even if Lottie believes that she has found the light, that may not be the result of her teachings in the end. She may still end up producing darkness. Maybe we’re just too jaded, but it’s hard to really trust her — especially after what transpired with Natalie! How can you believe anything with her at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

