Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Edible Complex’

Are you ready for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 to arrive on Showtime next week? This week’s episode lights the fuse. Moving forward, we anticipate everything to ultimately explode.

The first thing that we really should say is that the title for next week’s installment is “Edible Complex,” which is both incredibly gross but also fully appropriate for what we know this show to be. Let’s face it — why wouldn’t the series be named this? Absolutely it is the sort of thing that will facilitate some discussion, and we tend to think that it is going to bring us even closer to outright carnage in the past.

Now, let’s go ahead and set the stage further, courtesy of course of the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?

We anticipate the storyline in the present being a little bit more of a slow burn than the past, largely due to there still being some mystery around the women. Several characters may be suppressing some of the darkness within, hoping that it goes away for good … even if we realize that this is going to be almost impossible for any of them to do long-term. Could someone like Lottie enable or corrupt them? That just depends on how she presents herself, and how vulnerable everyone else proves to be. We know that they have all made strides to get past their complicated pasts, but that does not mean they are actually any better.

