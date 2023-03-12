Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Are the theories all wrong?

One of the best things about TV is when it can surprise you, and Yellowjackets season 2 may be doing just that.

Leading up to the start of this season, we knew that there were a ton of questions out there. Take, for example, the future of the Antler Queen, who could die in the past, or what is happening with Lottie in the present. There is a ton of speculation out there about how the soccer team survived … or at least most of them. Some answers are coming starting with the March 24 premiere, but a few others may be saved for further down the road.

What’s the most exciting tease right now? Well, let’s just say that it is what Tawny Cypress (who plays the older version of Taissa) had to say to IndieWire:

“No one online got it right is all I’m gonna say … You guys don’t even know what’s coming. You should be worried.”

Well, we’re worried now! We have thought of some off-kilter theories already, including that Lottie isn’t actually the Antler Queen or that some of the survivors may be having ongoing psychotic breaks beyond what we know. The promotional material for this season has already hinted that there may be more people out there beyond who we know, and that’s certainly something else that is lingering in our mind right now.

Truthfully, there’s a chance that a lot of stories out there could be left to linger for a little while; after all, the show has already been renewed for a season 3! The showrunners really don’t have to worry about rushing things along, and we’re sure that this is exciting for the entire team.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere?

What is the craziest theory you have for what’s ahead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

