Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: The threat of Lottie?

After waiting to get a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer for a really long time, let’s just say we’ve got something new to share today!

The network has now officially revealed the full-length trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes, and it does a masterful job of getting us excited without, at the same time, giving anything altogether substantial away. We really can’t be that shocked that the producers are keeping their cards close to the vest, giving that there are so many storylines that are currently under some sort of heavy lock and key.

So what is at the forefront of the upcoming batch of episodes? Well, a lot of it is going to be Lottie past and present. She seems to be the Antler Queen in the past and at least at some point in the present, she was institutionalized in Switzerland. Moving forward, though, the character is going to reemerge and play a fundamental role in the story … the question is just what sort of role that really is. Are we talking about a cult leader, or someone who really thinks they have some sort of supernatural abilities?

Beyond just her story, the arrival of adult Van is going to porve interesting, as well. You see a little bit of the character in the trailer, and we’ve already heard that she is going to be one of the more well-adjusted people in the present timeline. Then again, can anyone really be that well-adjusted after going through what these people have? We know that she’s had a thing for cheating death over the years, but we’ll have to wait and see what is going to happen to her moving forward.

Remember that the premiere for season 2 is coming on Thursday, March 24 on the app — we’re almost there! You can view the full trailer now over here.

What do you think about the Yellowjackets season 2 trailer?

Have any big prediction? Share in the comments! Once you do just that, stay here at the site for some additional updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

