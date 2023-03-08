Yellowjackets season 2 teaser: The mystery masks!

The Yellowjackets season 2 premiere is just a matter of weeks away — are you ready to head back out to the wilderness?

There are so many different things to love about this Showtime drama from start to finish, but where it shines most is perhaps how you constantly have a balance of so many different genres. We know there is a lot of mystery in both the past and present, and so much of that is grounded in great characters.

Of course, what would a great mystery be without people wearing masks? This is where we find ourselves now, thanks mostly to a new teaser shared by the folks over at Showtime. If you head over here, you can see a creepy-creepy image of a number of people wearing masks. One of them has antlers, whereas some others look like they would belong in Gotham City’s Court of Owls.

What is going on here? These masks do appear to be too well-crafted to be the product of the soccer team, who is out in the wilderness with limited resources. Instead, we would shift focus a little bit to some other possibilities here. Take, for example, the idea that we’re talking here about some other people who could be out there, which has been teased by Showtime here and there already. There is also a chance that we are talking here about people in the present — could they be a part of the cult that’s been seemingly teased here and there?

It’s rare that you get a mystery that can play in two different timelines, but that’s what we have here! Just remember that Yellowjackets season 2 is going to premiere on the app come Friday, March 24.

What do you think the masks means when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2?

Let us know some of your big theories below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

