Yellowjackets season 2 video: Catch up on events so far!

Can you believe we’re in the home stretch of waiting for the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere? Suffice it to say, we’re beyond excited for what lies ahead! There is so much to prepare for when it comes to the Showtime drama from start to finish whether it be big mysteries, new reveals, or all sorts of other exciting stuff.

For the sake of our new piece this weekend, though, why not discuss the past? Sometimes, looking back IS the best way to simultaneously look ahead…

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video featuring much of the show’s cast as they do their part to recap all of the twisted events of the first season. This is one of the best ways possible to prepare yourself for the next chapter of the story, which we certainly think is going to be even more intense and mysterious than what we’ve seen so far.

We know from the final episodes of season 1 that in the past, Shauna and the rest of the team is getting into the winter … and that’s not an easy time for any of them. While they may have a cabin to stay out of the cold, there are still obstacles aplenty including food shortages, infighting, changing philosophies, and whatever is going on with Lottie. She is the person most fascinating when it comes to her potentially the becoming the Antler Queen — and to think, she makes it out of this world alive. We already know that she and the older version of Van will each be around in the second season, and will have major roles to play.

One person who won’t be back? Well, that’s Jackie, unless she does turn up in some sort of flashback sequence.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

