Yellowjackets season 2: Five-season plan still ‘on track’

Even though we’re just now gearing up for Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime, it’s never too early to start thinking ahead! That is at least our philosophy right now as we project forward to the next few seasons of the drama.

We know that anytime that you have a lot of success, there is always going to be that temptation to keep things going for a long stretch of time. However, that doesn’t always mean that giving into that temptation is good. Succession is doing a brave thing ending with season 4, as they are getting out while they are still at a creative high. Based on what we’re hearing about Yellowjackets at the moment, the producers may be thinking with a similar wavelength in mind.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly as a part of a new cover story, co-creator Ashley Lyle had the following to say on where things stand at present:

“The original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we’re still on track for that … [While] there’s always room for things, we don’t really see this as being more than a five-season show. I think that there are shows that can go forever, but I think that when you’re telling such a deeply serialized story and it’s about these characters’ lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever. This isn’t really one of those setup shows where it can go anywhere. So far, we’ve been really on track. Season 2 is largely what we always planned, but you do make a lot of discoveries along the way and so it’s always a little bit surprising.”

Showtime has already renewed the series for a season 3, so you don’t have to worry about that. Provided that the ratings for season 2 are what we expect (huge), we don’t think it is going to be all that hard for them to get a season 4. Then, you have to give it a season 5 to complete the story, right?

Remember now that the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere is coming on Friday, March 24. We’re more than a little excited…

Related – Get a new season 2 tease right now when it comes to Lottie!

In the end, do you think that Yellowjackets is going to end up being a five-season story?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







