Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 trailer: What does Lottie want?

If you are excited already to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 on Showtime, let’s just say that you are far from alone. The premiere was crazy, and we tend to think it’s going to get even messier from here on out.

As we move into the next installment of the show, we have a lot to look forward to thanks to a trailer that we saw for the rest of the season. There’s going to be a lot of carnage, Shauna is going to give birth in the past, and in the present, we certainly hope that Taissa can get a handle on what is really going on here. (Someone take Steve away from her!)

Now, as for what is happening specifically with Lottie, we have so many questions — she couldn’t be turning up around Natalie just to deliver a message from Travis, right? We tend to think that there’s a lot of different stuff that she has planned, and we’ll just have to wait and see what it is.

Based on what we’ve seen from her so far, though, one thing feels fairly clear: Lottie fully believes what she is doing is 100% correct. This is someone who thinks that she has this connection to the world and she can read energy — maybe it’s supernatural, or maybe it is not. The most important thing right now is that people fully believe it, and that is what makes her so dangerous. It certainly seems that there’s still a lot to learn within the Antler Queen era, but we’re not even sure that we’re going to find out all about that before this season is wrapped up. After all, doesn’t it make sense for at least a few things to be saved for down the road? We tend to think so, at least…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

