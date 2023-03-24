Yellowjackets season 2 premiere: Shauna finds herself an ear…

We knew that the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere was going to be crazy and even still, we didn’t anticipate that closing scene with Shauna!

Yes, we know that Shauna spent a good bit of the premiere in the past talking with a hallucination of Jackie, her friend who died out in the snow. Yet, at the end of the episode she decided to do something with an actual part of Jackie: Her ear. She ate it and no, there is no metaphor to be made here.

We knew that at some point this season, we were probably going to get to this territory. Just remember for a moment that we were already two months past the events of the season 1 finale, it is the dead of winter, and everyone is running out of food and starving. Shauna is suffering more than most, being that she’s not adjusting well to Jackie’s death and she’s pregnant.

Speaking of Shauna’s struggles…

Did we mention how in the present, she is having a really hard time covering up what happened to Adam, whether it be all of his artwork or his personal information? Also, she needed to use Jeff for some of it! Having the spontaneous cover-up barbecue would be bad enough, but then there’s the fact that her daughter found a slightly-burnt piece of ID … and yes, it’s fair to assume that it is going to come back and be an issue down the road.

We will say this: We were glad that we had a chance to see the return of Jackie, even if we knew she was not going to be around forever. It was a nice bit of nostalgia wrapped into the first episode!

What did you think about the events of the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere over on Showtime?

