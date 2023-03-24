Survivor 44 episode 5 spoilers: Another ‘journey’ ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared now for Survivor 44 episode 5 on CBS next week, what is there that we can prepare for? Another twist?

Honestly, we really wish that there wasn’t another twist so soon, especially when you consider that there are three immunity idols, two more that are good until seemingly the merge, and then a bunch of fake ones out there as well. That’s without even remembering that 1) Lauren still has an extra vote and 2) Matt is still without another vote at this point in the game.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and talk the twist a little further. Go ahead and check out the Survivor 44 episode 5 synopsis below:

“The Third Turd” – Tribes must weave their way through the reward challenge to earn power in the game. Also, one person from each tribe is chosen to go on a journey, but there’s a catch, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 29 , (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what is the catch this time around? If there’s another tribe swap and more idols, there is a reasonably good chance that we’re going to lose it altogether. Odds are, that’s not what we are going to see here. There may be another twist that is worth keeping people guessing for now.

The real mystery is this: Do most Survivor fans actually enjoy the journeys? We understand the idea of shaking things up a little bit, but we don’t necessarily see this as some iconic thing that fans will be constantly talking about for years to come. We just want to get to know the players better more than any other structural twists and turns.

Where do you think things are going to be going here as we prepare for Survivor 44 episode 5 on CBS?

