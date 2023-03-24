Magnum PI season 5 filming: Big Perdita Weeks teases!

For those who are not aware at the moment, filming for Magnum PI season 5 is still going strong, and there’s certainly a lot of action ahead!

So what do we have when it comes to evidence right now? Think a certain social media page for series star Perdita Weeks. In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, we have had a chance to see what we believe may be her directorial debut on the series. (After all, Zachary Knighton recently wrapped his episode in the chair, and we know she had one coming up next.) It looks, judging from all the motorcycles on set, like we are going to be seeing one with a lot of pretty intense stuff.

One of the things that we’re certainly aware of is that Weeks is directing one of the last episodes of the season — there isn’t much after the fact! Because of that, we tend to think that this installment is going to escalate a lot of stories and hopefully along the way, set the stage for a pretty awesome finale. There is so much that we’re hoping to see Magnum PI do within the final part of this season, especially since there is so much uncertainty as to the long-term future.

Now when will this particular episode air? That is the great mystery. The first half of season 5 has a handful of episodes still to go and after that, we’re going to be waiting until potentially the fall or early 2024 to see the second half — which includes both Perdita and Zach’s installments. We hope those episodes get the same attention from NBC and fans that the first half has, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the writers have come up with!

While we wait, here is a quick reminder that there is a new season 5 episode set to air this weekend. We hope you are ready…

Related – Is there an early case to be made for a Magnum PI season 6 down the road?

What are you excited to see from Perdita Weeks through the rest of Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







