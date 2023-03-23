Magnum PI season 6: Is there a case for an early renewal?

Even though we are not even at the halfway point yet of Magnum PI season 5, is there a case yet for a season 6 at NBC down the road? You can argue so, and there is a chance that we could get news on it so much earlier than you would think.

After all, one thing to remember here is that renewing a show is often far more complicated than it appears on the surface, and there are a lot of behind-the-scenes components that go into it.

Let’s start here, though, by noting that no decision has been officially made by the network, and there is not even any word as to when the second half of season 5 will arrive. These episodes may not air until fall or even later!

However, what we want to focus on here is production, since that is most likely the top factor right now in an early renewal. For those who do not know, filming for Magnum PI season 5 is going to be wrapping up very soon in Hawaii, and it has been in production since the fall. While production started later this season than it has in the best, in general it did have a similar production cycle than what it did over at CBS. This is something that, more than likely, the cast and producers would like to maintain.

Let’s frame it like this — if you wait until season 5 wraps to determine a season 6, that means that we may not know anything until 2024! That puts the cast in limbo for a really long period of time, and the same goes for a lot of the other people who work on the show. For a lot of the crew, this isn’t a source of star power — it’s a steady income! This is all why we wouldn’t be shocked if we learned about a season 6 renewal this summer; that way, production on more episodes could resume in the fall.

Now, has NBC seen enough ratings-wise in order to make that happen? While the numbers on its new network home are smaller than they were on CBS, it has also dramatically improved the network’s Sunday-night timeslot. It has also out-performed most other scripted dramas on the network recently, save for ones produced by Dick Wolf.

One last thing to consider: NBC is still promoting the show hard, and they aren’t promoting it like a series they want to cancel anytime soon. Hopefully that matters.

