Magnum PI season 5 part 2 return date: What is NBC planning?

We know that we are still in the middle of Magnum PI season 5 part 1, but of course that won’t stop us from looking more to the future! We know that there is a ten-episode part 2 coming that is currently being filmed, and we have to wait and see just what the folks over at NBC are going to plot out here when it comes to the future.

What can we say right now? That’s fairly simple: They aren’t going to burn the second part of the season in the summer, and there is going to be a solid hiatus here. When you think about how strong the ratings have been on Sundays (a massive improvement from the same timeslot in 2022), they will want to continue to give this show some opportunity to shine.

The reason why a fall premiere for the remaining episodes could happen is tied largely to a writer’s strike that may be transpiring depending on what is decided the next several months. Because Magnum PI will have already been filmed, the network does not have to worry about these episodes being ready. The same goes for Quantum Leap and La Brea, which are getting head starts on their new season. NBC’s problem comes down to their Dick Wolf-produced shows or anything that they want to air on Fridays. That is where the Jay Hernandez show could come back for the remainder of the season. We do think it would produce good numbers in any of those timeslots, and there is an established track record there.

Meanwhile, there is still a chance that we could be waiting until early 2024, and we don’t want to rule that out in the event that there is no writer’s strike.

When will we know for sure?

Typically, we’d get a good sense of all of this come upfronts in May, which is when broadcast networks set their fall schedules. However, with guild negotiations with the writers and beyond, we don’t know if anything can be viewed as set in stone to anywhere near the same degree. Our advice is simple: Stay flexible and be prepared for anything. Just know that more episodes are coming, and we hope that there will be news on a season 6 before long.

With that, let’s tease a future article for a moment: When will we learn about another season? There’s a chance we could get news sooner than you’d think, and we’ll tackle that in the next couple of days.

