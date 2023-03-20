Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 promo: Magnum, Higgins stranded

As you get yourselves prepared for Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 on NBC next weekend, what can we say about it from start to finish?

Well, let’s just say that there are a number of things to be curious about entering “Birthright,” but let’s focus on the Magnum / Higgins part of things. Right after the two reveal to everyone the truth about their relationship, they find themselves working together on what seems to be a pretty precarious mission finding an heirloom. They will do whatever they can to make this happen, though it seems already as though there’s going to be a snag in the plan.

Based on the promo alone for this episode, it looks as though the two are going to be made during the process of trying to solve the case, and that could lead to the Ferrari being shot at and the two of them stranded. Luckily, we know that they have someone in TC who could be able to help easier than most — that is one of the benefits of being a helicopter pilot! Unfortunately, we also know that he’s going to be going through a lot of issues of his own over the course of this hour.

The sad thing to remember here, of course, is that there are only four more episodes to go until we see the show go on hiatus, and we tend to think there will be a lot of major events that happen from start to finish there. We hope that this includes some opportunities to further the Captain Greene story, which was largely dormant during this episode last night. Also, we do want to see things for Magnum and Higgins keep moving forward. We’re not saying that they are going to be married in two weeks, but there should be some fun milestones we see the two of them check off over time.

