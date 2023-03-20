Magnum PI season 5 episode 6: Magnum – Higgins secret out?

Did Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 bring us the Magnum – Higgins moment that we and so many others wanted? Let’s just say that after watching this installment, it is hard to have anything other than a massive smile on our face.

In the closing minutes of this particular story, the glorious truth was finally revealed about these two characters being a couple — so how did it come about? Ever since the end of last week with Higgins’ necklace, Rick was pretty sure that they were together. However, he was nervous to know for sure. In what has to be one of the more adorable moments of this episode, he expressed that he was worried he’d lose hope for his own future with Suzy if they weren’t actually together. He wanted to have that inspiration to keep fighting for what he wanted!

Luckily, he got that after he and TC confronted Magnum in the most polite way possible. Once they directly asked him if he and Higgins were dating, he couldn’t lie straight to their faces. The confirmation that the two are together was so unbelievably sweet, and Higgins wasn’t upset at him admitting to it, either. She told Thomas that her only real reservation early on was fear that things would not work out, but some of that fear has dissipated over time.

In the end, this episode of Magnum PI did a great job of encapsulating why so many people love Magnum and Higgins as a couple — there is so much love between the two and it showcases itself in a wide array of different manners. You feel it in scenes that aren’t explicitly romantic, and that makes some of the scenes that are all the more special. There’s also a perfect balance here between these Miggy moments and the essence of what makes this show so popular. The relationship is a great addition to the story, and it isn’t taking away anything that is already there.

Now, let’s just hope for some more big milestones as we get closer to the end of this season.

What did you think about that Magnum – Higgins moment at the end of Magnum PI season 5 episode 6?

(Photo: NBC.)

