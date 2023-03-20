Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 spoilers: A dive into TC’s past

For those who are currently unaware, you are going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 on NBC week. Also, this story (titled “Birthright”) is going to be a pretty dramatic change of pace from what we saw tonight.

Over the course of episode 6, we saw Katsumoto take great strides to secure his future, while Magnum and Higgins are finally dating in the public sense. They aren’t keeping the secret anymore and just on the basis of that, there are reasons to celebrate! Yet, things aren’t going to suddenly stop when it comes to cases. This episode will throw another curveball their way, in addition to offering one of the more emotional stories for Stephen Hill as TC that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

03/26/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins investigate the robbery of an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s. The ohana tries to help TC overcome a past trauma. TV-PG

We’re always going to appreciate a chance to further dive into any of these characters, but what is particularly special about this one is that it’s an ongoing reminder that there is so much more we stand to learn about not just TC, but all of the Ohana. Everyone has their own rich backstory, and over the remainder of this season (there are still 14 episodes left), we hope that there are chances to shine some light on everyone. This story is always going to be better when a lot of these opportunities are presented!

Of course, we are still curious about the Captain Greene storyline, which has been set up as the long-term plot for at least the first half of the season. At some point, we imagine that more will be said on it…

Related – Get more news on this week’s episode

What is it that you most want to see right now moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







