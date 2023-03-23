Men in Kilts season 2 premiere date: Impact of Outlander season 7

Earlier today, Starz released some big news when it comes to Outlander season 7 and yet, nothing still in regards to Men in Kilts season 2.

Here is where some things get a little bit confusing. Men in Kilts season 2 (set in New Zealand) actually filmed before Sam Heughan filmed his hit Starz drama in Scotland and yet still, nothing has been confirmed in regards to its future. It felt for a long time like the network would air it as a season 7 appetizer and now, we wonder if they are rethinking things altogether.

What is their plan? Is there a plan? We should note that a part of the delay is likely due to the split between Starz and Lionsgate, which has had a dramatic impact on a number of their shows across the board — it is the reason why we haven’t seen Heels as of yet, even though it wrapped filming several months ago. There are two different scenarios that the network could be looking at now.

1. Airing season 2 alongside Outlander season 7 – We do tend to think that we are not going to see Men in Kilts back at this point before June, mostly because it’d be weird to announce an earlier premiere date now. (If it happens, we’re thrilled to take the L.) Putting the shows together would get Starz a lot of viewership, and also an opportunity to further promote their other properties.

2. Airing it during the mid-season break – Yea, this would be frustrating since it would mean that we’re stuck waiting until we get around to the fall. However, we can’t exactly sit here and say that it would be the most stunning thing in the world. It would be a smart way to keep viewers engaged and maybe subscribed, given that we know the second half of Outlander is happening at some point in 2024. (Hopefully, it will be in the first several months out of the year.)

