Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: ‘Friends, Romans, Countrymen’

Are you ready for the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere to officially arrive on Showtime? Let’s make one thing clear now: We absolutely are! This episode has been a long time coming, but we do have a sense it will be very-much worth the wait.

So what can we say about “Friends, Romans, Countrymen”? Obvious Julius Caesar reference aside, this is going to set the stage for a new chapter of the team’s lives in the past, months after the end of season 1. Meanwhile, in the present they are all going to try and move forward … but some obstacles and perhaps some people will stand in the way.

Today, the show’s official Twitter set the stage for the premiere with a new image from Shauna’s journal — though in reality, this is actually just the premiere synopsis released days ago:

Two months into winter the survivors cope with falling rations, low morale and their latest disastrous attempt to freeze a teammate out of the game. Shauna explores the secondary market for Yellowjackets memorabilia, while Taissa, Misty and Natalie all seek out best friends, both old and new. For those of you keeping the stat book: Lottie Matthews comes in off the bench. Season premiere.

So how crazy will things get before the first episode wraps up? Well, we tend to think that there’s going to be at least one jaw-dropping moment like there was in the pilot. However, we’d imagine that another big part of the story will just be the writers setting the table for a lot that is to come. There are only nine episodes this season, so everything is going to have to move quickly … and yeah, we’re assuming that some more people are going to die. The first question is when it will happen, the second, meanwhile, is how.

What do you think we are going to see in the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere — which is streaming in less than 12 hours?

(Photo: Showtime.)

