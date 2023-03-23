Virgin River season 6: Why an early renewal is still possible

We are closing in slowly on some Virgin River season 5 premiere date news … and here we are, discussing a possible season 6.

In theory, we understand that the idea of this is worthy of some eye-rolls. Why do this already? Does it go completely against everything that Netflix typically does? If Virgin River was a typical Netflix show, we would answer the latter question with a “yes” … but this is not your ordinary show. It is one that has consistently generated huge numbers at the streamer and beyond just that, it is a model of consistency. Remember for a moment that a number of shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things take 2-3 years to produce new seasons. The Alexandra Breckenridge drama has turned into an annual event, even with the episode count being upped in recent years.

There are two things we are especially monitoring over the next two months that could impact whether or not a renewal comes early.

1. A possible writers’ strike – This is something that could be a problem for the entire TV industry, and it would be a lie to sit here and say it only matters in the Virgin River universe. Every show and network / streamer has to be thinking about This. The current WGA contract expires on May 1 and depending on where things stand in negotiations, things could get messy for a lot of shows. If you want to have scripts ready for Virgin River season 6 early as an insurance policy, it makes sense to order episodes early.

2. Filming schedule – Season 5 started filming last summer and ended in November. It’s true that schedules can be adjusted easily so long as your cast and crew is under contract, but this filming window is decidedly cost-effective and helps you steer clear of the colder months. There’s a reason why a lot of shows that film in Canada use this sort of timeline. (When Calls the Heart is another example.) If this show wants to keep the current schedule, it needs an early renewal.

Is it possible Netflix will wait until late summer for a renewal?

Sure. We expect season 5 to premiere in July, and even with a renewal in August / early September there’s a chance that season 6 could still be ready next summer. It’s all just more of a risk given the current TV climate, and we consider this to be one of the surest of sure-things that Netflix has. There is less of a reason to wait when you are this confident in a show’s future.

Do you think there is a strong case for a Virgin River season 6 renewal sooner rather than later?

