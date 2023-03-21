Virgin River season 5 trailer: What we need from Mel and Jack

If you have been reading for a good while now, then you are probably aware that we’re not expecting a Virgin River season 5 trailer for some time. If we’re lucky, we’ll have a chance to see it in May, and that leads up to a potential July premiere date.

With this being said, we 100% think we’ve got a good sense of what we need from the show moving forward, in particular when it comes to Mel and Jack’s relationship. Is it too much to ask that they are happy?

We do think that entering the new season, we are going to have a chance to see them have a few moments of bliss together. Some of this is tied to Mel learning the truth about her pregnancy, but also Jack learning more about Charmaine’s. There could be some relief here, but also a difficult emotional struggle. Virgin River has taken the psyche of its characters seriously for some time, and Martin Henderson had been preparing for a certain chapter of his life for a while. There is an adjustment that could come from this, and we anticipate a trailer highlighting some of that.

Meanwhile, for Mel she likely wonders what her future with Jack could be, alongside some of the personal and professional pressures that could inevitably come her way. We already saw a good bit of strife that she was dealing with in the season 4 finale, and who knows how much of that will go away?

One thing we can guarantee is that the show isn’t going to change its DNA at this point — it moves slowly, hence the fact that Charmaine is still pregnant. With this in mind, we anticipate that a season 5 trailer is going to pick up not that long after season 4 wrapped up. Maybe at some point there will be a need for a bigger leap, but sometimes there can be apathy that comes with that bold a reset. Isn’t it better sometimes to really dive into the emotional aftermath of certain situations?

