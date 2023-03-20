Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Expectations for spring

As we are getting into spring, what is that going to mean when it comes to a Virgin River season 5 at Netflix? It’s almost a given, but of course we want more of the show as soon as possible!

With this being said, you probably are going to be disappointed if you were expecting to see any of Alexandra Breckenridge or the rest of the cast over the next several months. That’s likely not happening. Virgin River has had a pretty specific pattern when it comes to how it airs at the aforementioned streaming service and for now, there is virtually zero reason to think that they are about to change it. We anticipate new episodes airing in July.

Now that we’ve said that, we absolutely do think that we’re gearing up for a rather fruitful next few weeks when it comes to this show! Just consider everything out there that could be highlighted from top to bottom. There’s absolutely a chance that we could learn a premiere date in this span of time, plus see everything from a short teaser to a full trailer. As a matter of fact, it’d be a surprise if we didn’t get all of this stuff in here since it merits the folks at the streaming service to get a lot more out there sooner rather than later. You want to get people immersed again in the romance, drama, and everything else that they have come to expect from this world over the past few years.

Is there also a chance that we could get news on a season 6 renewal this summer? We tend to think so, at least if the goal for Netflix is to get the show filming in its usual timeframe in the summer. Sure, they could wait to see how season 5 performs first, which is the case for most shows. We just think with one this popular, it may not be as much of a necessity.

All in all, just get set for a big spring — and hopefully that carries into some great stuff in the summer!

