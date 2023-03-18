Virgin River season 5 premiere date and teaser expectations

Is there a good chance that we are going to get a Virgin River season 5 premiere date and teaser at the same time? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be shocked. How in the world could you be?

The first thing that you should remember here is that Netflix has released teasers / promos for the Alexandra Breckenridge drama at the same time that they’ve announced dates in the past, and we tend to think they will do something similar here. After all, there are a couple of pretty prominent reasons.

Timing – We don’t expect them to release anything until at least the end of April or early May. By that point, it will be roughly ten months since Virgin River aired any new footage on the Netflix platform. It would do them a whole lot of good to get some other stuff out there for people to see and soon.

Tradition – Netflix does a similar rollout with a lot of their other shows; it is not just this one that gets a spotlight in this particular manner.

So what could you anticipate seeing in a first-look Virgin River season 5 teaser? There are a couple of things we would look out for at the moment, and it starts with some big moments for Mel and Jack. These previews are never long, so we would assume that the central relationship will take center stage. Yet, if we were them we’d hype up either one separate plot reveal or a huge twist — you want to make the most of the time before the premiere! That could not only get people excited for season 5 (which we think is coming in July), but also convince some to subscribe early and re-watch … which means more money.

Odds are, there will be multiple previews ahead of season 5; that makes it all the easier for Netflix to give us the first one right away.

