Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Take comfort in this…

As you get yourselves prepared for Virgin River season 5 on Netflix, we understand if you are starting to feel a little impatient. There are a lot of us who were hoping that there would be more official news on a premiere date by now, even if we don’t expect the show to actually come back until July.

So why is the streaming service keeping us waiting? It likely has to do with them having a very specific promotional strategy for the show that they are trying to maintain. We don’t think that there is anything altogether shocking and/or surprising about that, especially since they didn’t actually release a season 4 premiere date until May of last year.

For the sake of this article, what we want to do is go a little bit deeper on the subject of silver linings. In particular, what can we feel a little positive about right now with the show? Take, for starters, the fact that filming has already been done for months, and there is no logistical reason to think that new episodes are going to arrive later than the aforementioned July. If it happens, it’s simply because of Netflix’s own programming needs. This is at least not a show like Stranger Things or Squid Game, who have not even started to film their upcoming seasons despite each one of them being off the air for a really long time now.

Also, there is still a great reason to be confident in the future of the show. After all, Netflix has given it some early renewals before — plus, one of the company’s top executives actually visited the set! We think they are VERY happy with Virgin River and if they had it their way, they would have this show around as long as possible.

Do we wish there would be more promotion in the off-season, or that we could at least get a teaser or premiere month? Sure, but when we think about all of this, we are reminded that everything could easily be so much worse.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5, no matter when it arrives?

Go ahead and share below! Once you do just that, stay tuned here for even more great updates on the future.

