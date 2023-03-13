Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Is early July best?

We tend to think that at this point, we’re starting to get close to a Virgin River season 5 premiere date countdown. This show is hotly anticipated for good reason, and we’re very much excited to be able to dive more into what the future could hold for all of these characters.

Do we think we’re going to learn an official return date before late April / early May? Probably not, but it is a particularly fun thing to wonder about … especially when early July feels like the most sensible window out there. We know that July in general is the most-speculated month, given that it has been a staple for Netflix there from the early beginning.

In general, though, earlier on in the month tends to make the most sense for a couple of different reasons. For starters, it is going to have a chance to get here sooner, which obviously excites most of us viewers. The July 4 window has also been historically a great viewing period for the aforementioned streaming service, and we think they are aware of this.

We’ve said this before, but we also think that Netflix wants to space out some of their bigger shows as much as they possibly can. We know already that we are probably going to get The Witcher season 3 in either August or September. Meanwhile, it would not be a shock if the remainder of Manifest turns up in early June. What we’re saying here is that there is a perfect little pocket for the Alexandra Breckenridge series to dominate the streaming charts, which will make it all the more likely that we get a season 6 renewal.

Of course, we say this as though there’s any real question about it. Not only do we think we’re going to get a season 6, but it will likely be announced before season 5 airs — at least if the show wants to keep the same production schedule.

