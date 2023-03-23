The Resident season 7: Is it renewed, canceled? Latest info

Where are things charting at the moment when it comes to The Resident season 7 over at Fox? There has certainly been a lot of questions out there about the show’s future over the past month or so, but no confirmation.

There is no denying that things have not looked altogether great for a while when it comes to the Matt Czuchry series. Take, for starters, the fact that many costumes for the show were put up for sale, or some of the reporting that has come out in general on the future. Earlier today both Accused and Alert were also renewed for additional episodes, and that makes us even more concerned for the future. Shows that are 6+ years in are often more expensive, and there is no denying that The Resident has a pretty large cast. That doesn’t help things, either.

At the moment, Deadline is reporting that the show is “unlikely” to return for more, but no one behind the scenes has been officially told it’s being canceled. This gels well with what we have heard from executive producer Amy Holden Jones, at least with her saying in the past that no one has told her that the show is over.

Is there still an outside chance that The Resident could pop up somewhere else? The only thing we would say for now is to keep your eyes peeled on Hulu. This streaming service is largely owned by Disney, who also owns the studio behind The Resident. They have a financial incentive to keep the show around, and we think this could work well as a 10-13 episode series that would benefit from not having the same restrictions as network TV.

Of course, the paragraph above is our own conjecture … we just think there are more stories to tell in this world, even if it does not air on Fox.

